LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flights into Las Vegas have been delayed due to smoke and haze in the area causing low visibility, officials said Monday.

Low visibility has delayed flights into the Las Vegas airport, according to officials from the Federal Aviation Administration. The average delay was 73 minutes Monday afternoon, FAA officials said.

Additionally, the airport is closed to smaller, private planes.

The York Fire, still burning four days after its start, has climbed to 77,000 acres with no containment after crossing into Nevada over the weekend, according to fire officials Monday. The Environmental Protection Agency listed air conditions as “moderate” for the Las Vegas area, and the National Weather Service deemed it “unhealthy.”

The airport’s website shows information for flights arriving to Las Vegas.