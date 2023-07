LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Six people died when a jet originating from Harry Reid International Airport crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California early Saturday morning.

The flight, which had departed from Las Vegas, went down in a field and burst into flames, marking the second deadly crash at the California airstrip in one week, authorities said.

According to the FAA, the Cessna C550 business jet crashed north of the airport around 4:15 a.m.

“Deputies located an aircraft fully engulfed,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. “Six occupants from the plane were located and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The crash caused a small brush fire that crews were able to extinguish in one hour, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Saturday morning’s crash comes just four days after one man was killed when his plane crashed after taking off from French Valley Airport.

The FAA and the NTSB are handling the investigation.

