Flight cancellations, delays continue at Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although the holidays are over, travel headaches continue for many who are booking flights. Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed across the country, upending plans for some.

There have been 133 delays and 36 cancelations at Reid International Airport, and they don’t seem to be letting up.

For passengers like Franchessca Corona and her friends, traveling to Las Vegas to ring in the New Year has been nothing but a series of headaches.

“Our friend’s flight got canceled and she had to leave two days early to make it here for our hotel reservation, then our checked bags had problems,” Corona said.

After a winter storm slammed the East coast and as the Omicron variant explodes across the country, travel is slowing, with the flight-tracking website FlightAware reporting more than 30 canceled and over 80 delayed flights at Reid International.

“I can’t return to my country because I don’t have the COVID test results, and I can’t travel,” passenger Lili Rotetan told 8 News Now’s Christian Cazares.

If your flight was one of those impacted, the best course of action to take is to contact your airline directly and to check for updates and options, because not all airlines accommodate passengers automatically.