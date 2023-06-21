LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s almost nothing more frustrating than finding out your flight has been canceled. And with the Fourth of July holiday coming up, those cancellations can seem inevitable.

In order to help ease those travel frustrations, Bahama Breeze is offering stranded travelers “the island escape they deserve,” by offering a “Flight for a Flight.”

Bahama Breeze Margarita Flight. Source: Bahama Breeze

In other words, Bahama Breeze is offering a free margarita flight to anyone who can show proof of a canceled airline flight during the week of the Fourth of July holiday, one of the busiest travel weeks of the summer.

From July 1 to July 8, guests in Las Vegas, as well as in other participating locations, who have canceled flights can visit a Bahama Breeze location and show their server proof of the cancellation via an email from the airline.

Those that do so will receive a free Bahama Breeze Margarita flight, one of the restaurant’s signature cocktail offers. The flight includes 3-ounce servings of three of Bahama Breeze’s popular margaritas: Classic, Dragon Fruit, and Coconut Pineapple.

In addition to Las Vegas, Bahama Breeze is offering the “Flight for a Flight” promotion in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Washington D.C.