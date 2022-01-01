Flight cancelations, delays continue at Reid International on New Year’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed on New Year’s Day at Harry Reid International Airport as air travelers in the United States continue to deal with the omicron variant and its impact on flight crews.

As of Saturday afternoon, Reid International reported at least 60 flight cancelations in arrival and departure flights involving various airlines, including Allegiant, Spirit, Delta, United, and Alaska.

The cancellations come at the busiest time of the year for air travel. The TSA reported it’d screened millions of people each day of the holiday week.

According to Flightaware, which tracks flights worldwide, 4,403 flights worldwide have been canceled, 2,536 of those are either in or out of the U.S. or within the U.S.

That is the highest single-day U.S. toll since before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.

If you are flying, it’s recommended you sign up for text alerts from your airline so you can be notified of any flight changes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.