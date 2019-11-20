Fleury’s ‘save of the year’ goes viral

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights fans, players and the NHL are calling it the ‘Save of the Year’. Marc-Andre Fleury never ceases to amaze his admirers and professionals in the league.

In Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the highlight moment was the Golden Knights goalie’s ridiculous puck catch in front of the net, which kept from a game-tying goal.

People can’t stop talking about the impeccable puck stop in the 3rd period, heading to Twitter to voice their shock and disbelief.

It's Nov. 19 and save of the year is wrapped up.



Congrats Marc-Andre Fleury. Thanks to all the other goalies for playing. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/XZJ3OGitQb — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) November 20, 2019

Leafs fan here. Pretty pissed off we lost — but not pissed off at Marc-Andre Fleury. He is a National Treasure. — Steel_Wind (@VCSteel_Wind) November 20, 2019

The star goalie unsurprisingly remained his humble self while questioned about the save in an interview after the game.

“I don’t know just trying to stop the puck, you know, it’s not the best technique out there. It’s surely a lot of fun to catch those,” Fleury said. “You don’t get to dive around and make those saves so as a goalie, they’re fun. I don’t know, I just had a good time there.”

Save of the Year by Marc-Andre Fleury or… ? pic.twitter.com/QX5YM0oL7l — NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2019

We would be shocked if this spectacular save doesn’t get nominated for an NHL Award this year.

The Vegas Golden Knights ended up winning with an empty net goal, 4-2.