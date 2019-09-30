Fleury, Golden Knights shut down Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) tries to block a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 38 saves to lead the Golden Knights to a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks in a penalty-filled game.

William Carrier, Jimmy Schuldt, Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith all scored for Vegas. Schuldt’s power-play goal at 5:47 of the second period stood as the game-winner.

Denil Yurtaykin had San Jose’s lone goal. Martin Jones gave up four goals on 21 shots in the first two periods, and Aaron Dell had seven saves in the third.

The teams, who met in a seven-game, first round series won by the Sharks last spring, combined for 26 penalties totaling 114 minutes. San Jose left wing Evander Kane finished with 27 penalty minutes which included a five-minute major for fighting Valentin Zykov, and two-10 minute majors for abuse of officials. Kane’s teamamte, Kevin Labanc, was also assessed a 10-minute major for abuse of officials.

Vegas’ Deryk Engelland and Max Pacioretty were each assessed 12 minutes worth of penalties.