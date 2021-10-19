Flavor Flav charged with domestic battery after arrest by Henderson police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flavor Flav was arrested on Oct. 5 in Henderson on a charge of domestic battery, according to Henderson police records.

The 62-year-old star is co-founder of the iconic rap group Public Enemy. His real name is William Jonathan Drayton, Jr.

According to records from the Henderson Police Department, Flavor Flav faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. He was accused of poking and grabbing a female member of his household, throwing her down and grabbing a phone out of her hand, according to national media reports from TMZ.com and RollingStone.com.

Police said he was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Drayton posted on Instagram and Twitter on Monday that he has been free from alcohol for a year.