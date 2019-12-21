Flat rate system goes into effect for taxi rides from McCarran to Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a complaint by many for years: long hauling by taxi drivers from the airport to Strip properties. Now, an end to the problem is in sight as travelers will now know much their ride will cost after a new flat rate system went into effect today.

The new regulations were approved by the Nevada Taxicab Authority, designed to end “long-hauling,” which is when a driver takes a longer route than needed. The cost now depends on your drop off location.

If you catch a cab at McCarran and are being dropped off at a location between Sunset and Tropicana, it will cost $19. Trips between Tropicana and Flamingo will be $23, and those north of Flamingo to the Stratosphere will be $27.

Tourists are happy about the change.

“You are already spending enough out there, so getting long hauled is never fun, kind of frustrating,” said passenger Kevin Cloud. “So, a flat rate encourages people to jump in a taxi to get where you are trying to go.”

The flat rates will also help compete with rideshare services. This new plan is part of a six-month pilot program. That means, in six months, the taxicab authority will get reaction from passengers and see if any changes need to be made.