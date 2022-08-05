LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Highway 190 closed due to flash floods Friday morning, according to a post from Death Valley National Park.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the area until 12:45 p.m.

Photos on the highway near Furnace Creek show parts of the road submerged in water. Additional roads in the park may also be impacted due to the flash floods.

Photos show Highway 190 near Furnace Creek submerged due to flash floods. (Credit: NPS)

The park service reminds the public to use extreme caution and to turn around if you see flowing water or debris on roads.

You can check road conditions and closures before traveling through this link.