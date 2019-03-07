Flash flooding closed SR 159 and Red Rock’s Scenic Loop

The heavy rain that rolled through the Las Vegas valley wreaked a little havoc on the roads surrounding Red Rock Canyon, causing flash floods.

Water rushed over State Route 159 covering parts of the highway with rocks, mud, and other debris.

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: “What’s it like to see the flash flooding?”

Gautam Rangan, visiting from Los Angeles: “It’s actually beautiful.”

Kiri Stern, visiting from Montreal: “It’s really amazing actually; nature, the power of nature and its force.”

Lachlan Turzcan, visiting from Los Angeles: “It’s pretty wild; it looks like there is a river on the road.”

NDOT crews closed the east and westbound lanes to traffic, forcing drivers to cancel their plans, turn around and head back towards Summerlin.

Drummond: “Why were you coming up this way?”

Turzcan: “We wanted to go see Red Rock.”

“I’m a big hiker and climber, so I came to hopefully hike today, but due to the weather it’s obviously not possible,” Stern said.

The rain was unexpected, but Stern said she’s not letting the wet weather dampen her spirit.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before; it’s amazing,” Stern said.

The rain also caused multiple flash floods at Red Rock Canyon’s visitor’s center and Scenic Loop. Both areas were closed to guests.

“The landscape is taking over the natural road,” Turzcan said. “It is strange to see a lot of rain here.”

NDOT crews monitored the weather and brought equipment to clear the debris from State Route 159.

The Scenic Loop will reopen at Red Rock Canyon once the Bureau of Land Management clears it.