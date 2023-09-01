LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a soggy start to the month of September. Fast-moving thunderstorms are crossing the Las Vegas valley from the southeast to the northeast soaking neighborhoods and streets.

As of 8 a.m., northbound U.S. 95 reopened after being closed at Flamingo, however the Charleston underpass, east of I-15, and Decatur, south of Sahara Avenue remained closed due to flooding. The strong storms produced nearly 1 inch of rain in the downtown Las Vegas area.

Heavy rain has flooded streets around the Las Vegas valley. This is Sahara Ave. and Nellis Blvd.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning which is in effect until 10:15 a.m. for northeastern Clark County which includes Lake Mead and Boulder City which received 1 inch of rain.

The thunderstorms are moving toward Valley of Fire State Park and Moapa Valley and flash flooding is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. The thunderstorms are expected to continue through Saturday and possibly into Sunday and could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain for some Las Vegas valley neighborhoods over the weekend.