FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Flash flood warning for northwestern Clark County in Southern Nevada.

The warning is expected to continue until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected across the Spring Mountains in Western Clark County.

Other areas that could experience flash flooding include, Rainbow Canyon, Mt. Charleston, Kyle Canyon campground, Blue Diamond, Spring Mountain Ranch, and Mary Jane Falls campground