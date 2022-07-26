LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Between one to two inches of rain have fallen on the northern slopes of the Spring Mountains and that rain is draining into the tiny community of Cold Creek, about a 28-mile drive northwest of Las Vegas.

According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood warning is in effect until 3 p.m. and also includes Lee Canyon Road, or State Route 156, as well as trails in the area, and Willow Creek campground.

There is a 30 to 40% chance of rain in the Las Vegas valley Tuesday afternoon. If it rains as it did on Monday, flooding is expected on some local streets. The valley is under a moderate flood watch until early Wednesday morning.

Flooding can be life-threatening. You should avoid low water crossings and turn around when possible.