LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday as portions of the Las Vegas valley saw heavy rain and strong winds.

The National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued the flash flood warning for areas including Henderson, Anthem, Green Valley, Paradise, Enterprise, Silverado Ranch, Seven Hills and Henderson Executive Airport until 6 p.m.

Rain and hail coming down near Sunrise Hospital on September 20, 2023. (KLAS)

Around 2:50 p.m., the NWS reported storms developing in the south and west parts of the valley. The storms produced brief heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds.

Flooding on Valley View Boulevard south of Desert Inn Road on September 20, 2023 (KLAS)

Drivers should stay aware of their surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

If you would like to send in weather photos/videos, send them to pix@8newsnow.com.