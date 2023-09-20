LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday as portions of the Las Vegas valley saw heavy rain and strong winds.
The National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued the flash flood warning for areas including Henderson, Anthem, Green Valley, Paradise, Enterprise, Silverado Ranch, Seven Hills and Henderson Executive Airport until 6 p.m.
Around 2:50 p.m., the NWS reported storms developing in the south and west parts of the valley. The storms produced brief heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds.
Drivers should stay aware of their surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
If you would like to send in weather photos/videos, send them to pix@8newsnow.com.