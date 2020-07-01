Flash flood season begins in July, tips on how to safely enjoy summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flash Flood Season starts Wednesday so the Regional Flood Control District is holding a virtual press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss general safety information as well as the specific dangers noticed during the pandemic as more people recreate in and around flood channels, washes, and facilities.

Two people have died in #ClarkCounty this year due to flooding.



It takes only 1 inch of water to cause a #flashflood.



Tune in for safety tips and do your part to be flood safe. #VegasWx pic.twitter.com/7YWPin8qyC — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) July 1, 2020

This event is to raise awareness of flash flood season dangers, particularly to those hiking and biking in and around washes and flood control facilities as well as offer general tips for a safe summer