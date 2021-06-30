Flash flood dangers are back as monsoon season arrives in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During a thunderstorm, rain can fall very quickly and it can produce flash flooding.

Those floods can be deadly.

At Charlie Frias Park, on the northwest corner of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, it gets crowded with people in the evening hours.

It’s a football field, but the section behind it also functions as a detention basin, and it collects a lot of water when it rains.

Signs provide warnings about drowning dangers down there, but not everyone sees all the signs.

With another chance for thunderstorms today, officials want people to stay alert.

Monsoon season is here.

When things look dicey, public works officials come out to make sure people stay away from places like detention basins and washes in the event of a dangerous flash flood.

“Desert Breeze is another big one. It’s got soccer fields,” said Erin Neff, Public Information Manager for the Regional Flood Control District. Desert Breeze Park is at Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive.

Buckskin Basin at Tenaya Way and Gowan Road in the northwest valley is another spot where the fields serve double duty.

“Gowan has dog runs and a great walking trail up in the northwest,” Neff said.

“We have multiple facilities that are used for both recreation and flood control. Every one of them is marked stay out when it’s raining. Do not trespass this is a flood control facility first and foremost,” she said.

Washes are not supposed to have people in them, but as we’ve seen before, it’s a place where some do sleep.

Water in these washes can rush up to 30 mph.

The Regional Flood Control District says it’s trying to stay ahead of the monsoon season by getting streets and drains cleaned up.

If you see something that needs needs attention, like a clogged storm drain, give them a call at 702-685-0000 or go on their website to report it.