LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 400 block of E. Flamingo Road near Paradise Road.

Police received a call 4:40 a.m. reporting the discovery of a body.

The investigation has resulted in the closure of westbound Flamingo at University Center Drive, formally known as Swenson Street.

Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer will hold a news briefing in the next few hours to give an update on the situation. No other information was released by police.