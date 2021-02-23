Flamingo Road reopens following woman’s arrest for allegedly attacking neighbor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flamingo Road was closed for around an hour Tuesday morning following an incident where a woman threw a hammer or hatchet type object at another woman, police said.

The incident which turned into a barricade happened at an apartment complex near Buffalo Drive and caused Flamingo to be closed as a safety measure.

According to Metro, the victim told police the object narrowly missed hitting her and then the suspect pounded on her door when she was calling 9-1-1 for help.

Police said the suspect returned to her apartment and then refused to leave for police. The suspect did leave the apartment around 7:20 a.m. when SWAT arrived and she was taken into custody. Flamingo Road reopened at 7:45 a.m.