UPDATE: The intersection fully reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The intersection of Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard is closed due to a crash Tuesday morning following a crash that sent one driver to the hospital.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 4 a.m. and involved two vehicles. The crash created debris in the intersection which is in the process of being cleaned up as police investigate the scene.

The driver transported to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.