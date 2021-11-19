SLIDESHOW: Flamingo Las Vegas celebrating 75th anniversary with look back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The iconic Las Vegas Flamingo hotel has started celebrating its 75th anniversary even though the true anniversary date is in December.

The Flamingo was opened on Dec. 26, 1946, by Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and his business partner Meyer Lansky who wanted to bring some Hollywood glamour to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Flamingo news release, “They created the first resort-style hotel on the Strip and forever changed Las Vegas.”

Flamingo Hotel exterior day and night in Las Vegas, Nevada. December 15, 1953. CREDIT: Las Vegas News Bureau.

3 Line girls at the Flamingo pool and in football uniforms in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 26, 1956. Credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

This is an exterior view of the Flamingo in Las Vegas, Nevada circa 1947. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Models play in the Flamingo pool June 22, 1953 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Las Vegas News Bureau

The property, which is on the Las Vegas Strip, started with 105 rooms but has grown to 3,400 rooms and includes a 28-story tower. It’s currently owned by Caesars Entertainment.

“With 75 years of rich history, including some of the biggest names in entertainment on the famed Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas has continued to evolve and thrive, though most of the resorts built around its era are long gone,” said Dan Walsh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas.

It’s the last remaining casino on the Las Vegas Strip that opened before 1950 and is still operating.

The Flamingo is commemorating the anniversary with “75 years of Fab” which includes special offers for guests through the end of the year.