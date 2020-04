LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a critical-injury crash involving a motorcyclist on Flamingo Road east of Torrey Pines. The incident occurred around 9:29 p.m.

Metro says the motorcycle struck the median, and the rider was transported to the hospital. They are in critical condition.

Flamingo is closed in both directions between Torrey Pines to El Camino. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.