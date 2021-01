LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire and Rescue are working a 3-alarm fire near Fort Apache and Tropicana. At this time, there is no word on what caused the massive blaze, but a photo sent into the 8 News NOW newsroom shows flames so high it can be seen from the 215 highway.

Multiple units and firefighters have been called to the scene.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.