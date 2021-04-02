Flags to fly half-staff statewide in honor of US Capitol Police officers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Flags statewide will fly at half-staff in honor of the two U.S. Capitol Police Officers involved in Friday’s incident, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered. The attack at a Capitol barrier claimed the life of Officer William Evans and injured another.

“Today, the State of Nevada mourns along with the friends and families over the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer in the line of duty today. We are also wishing for the full recovery of the injured Capitol Police Officer,” said Sisolak in a news release. “We condemn these violent acts and pray that the friends and families of the victims will be comforted by the outpouring of love and charity from their respective communities and from this nation.”

His order falls in line with a similar one enacted by President Joe Biden. Flags are to be flown in this show of respect until sunset on April 6.