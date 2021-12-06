Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Dole; timeline details distinguished career

FILE – Former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Quicken Loans Arena before the evening session of the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flags will fly at half-staff to honor former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday at 98.

President Joe Biden issued the order on Sunday for the longtime senator from Kansas who battled stage 4 lung cancer over the past year. Dole was the Democratic candidate for president in 1976, losing to Republican Gerald R. Ford, and sought the nomination twice after that.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak today ordered flags flown at half-staff at the Capitol and all state public buildings until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9.

“U.S. Senator Bob Dole was an outstanding American whose service, devotion, and impact to this nation will never be forgotten,” Sisolak said. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

