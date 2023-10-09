LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo announced Monday that he will lower the flags to half-staff and light the State Capitol building blue in honor of the terror attacks in Israel.

Per Lombardo, U.S. flags and State of Nevada flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state public buildings and grounds beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, Oct, 14.

Lombardo also released a statement following the attacks in Israel saying:

“My prayers are with Israel and the Israeli families suffering from Hamas’ unprovoked terrorist attacks today. These attacks are abhorrent, and Israel has a right to defend itself. Today — and every day — the United States and the American people stand with Israel.”

In honor of the victims, Lombardo will deliver remarks at Temple Beth Sholom Monday evening along with Senator Jacky Rosen, Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Jewish Nevada, the Anti-Defamation League – Nevada, the Israeli American Council, and the Board of Rabbis of Southern Nevada.