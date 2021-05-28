Flags to be placed Saturday on graves at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Families at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City on Memorial Day. (8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flags will be placed on graves on Saturday morning at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The annual event begins at 7 a.m., with more planned through the weekend.

Superintendent Chris Naylor said a Special Forces Ceremony is scheduled Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Garden.

And on Monday, a Memorial Day ceremony is planned at 1 p.m. Naylor said the ceremony would be brief.

Events last year were canceled as shutdowns continued early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but flags were placed on graves. During the pandemic, rules had to be put in place for funeral ceremonies to reduce the risk of transmission. Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak appeared at limited ceremonies last year.

Also in Boulder City this weekend, the 27th annual “Fly Your Flags Over Hoover Dam Run” by Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, starting on the Arizona side of dam. Motorcycles ride 2 1/2 miles past Southern Nevada Veterans Home, ending at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The American Legion will also be placing flags Saturday on graves in the Boulder City Municipal Cemetery. They are asking for volunteers to help at 9 a.m.