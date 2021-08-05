Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of fallen NHP Trooper Micah May

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The United States and State of Nevada flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Trooper Micah May. He passed away on July 29, two days after being struck while trying to stop a carjacking suspect.

This show of respect will last from sunrise to sunset on Friday, at the State Capital and state public buildings and grounds.

“Today, the State of Nevada mourns the loss of State Trooper Micah May, who passed away while bravely protecting his community,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a press release. “Kathy and I continue to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, his family, his loved ones, and the entire law enforcement community during this incredibly difficult time.”

May’s funeral service will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Central Church in Henderson. The community is invited to join the trooper’s family and NHP in honoring his life.

A procession from Palm Mortuary to the church will begin at 9:30 a.m. According to Metro, May will be escorted down I-15 southbound to Spring Mountain Road. They will continue on to Las Vegas Boulevard and travel to the 215 southern beltway, where they will then escort him eastbound to the U.S. 95 Henderson interchange.