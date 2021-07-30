Flags across Nevada to be lowered in honor of fallen NHP Trooper

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Friday that flags across the state will be lowered in honor of Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May.

Trooper May died Thursday — two days after he was hit by a car that was being chased on Interstate 15 by other NHP troopers. The driver reportedly stole the car before leading officers on a chase that covered about 20 miles.

Governor Sisolak says he intends to issue the order to lower the flags once Trooper May’s services are finalized.

Governor Sisolak released the following statement Friday: