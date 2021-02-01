Flags across Nevada to be flown at half-staff in honor of Siegfried Fischbacher

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 13: Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn attend the 19th annual Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love Gala” benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Bocelli at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Flags across Nevada will be flown at half-staff Tuesday, Feb. 2, in honor of famed magician Siegfried Fischbacher. Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the executive order Monday, which applies to United States and State of Nevada flags on state public buildings and grounds.

Fischbacher, one-half of the legendary duo Siegfried & Roy, passed away on Jan. 13 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 81.

“Tomorrow, we will lower the flags and give our esteemed recognition to our legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher. His legacy continues to live on as the ‘Master of the Impossible’ whose contributions, alongside the late great Roy Horn, helped shine a bright spotlight on Las Vegas’s entertainment industry to the world,” said Sisolak in a news release. “Kathy and I continue to send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

His death came less than a year after Roy Horn passed away. Both beloved magicians left powerful legacies, both on and off the Las Vegas Strip.