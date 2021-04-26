Flag Fire prompts evacuations near Kingman, Arizona

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — A wildfire burning has prompted evacuations near Kingman, Arizona. The Flag Fire, happening in the Hualapai Mountains, has nearly doubled in size to more than 1,000 acres in one day.

Fire crews had to face high winds while battling the fire when it sparked Saturday around 2 p.m.

The fire, which is 0% contained, prompted evacuation orders in the areas of Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Mountain Park Lodge, and Pine Lake.

In addition, Pine Lake Fire Department alerted the communities of Atherton Acres and Pinions Pines of possible evacuations and moved them up to a set stage of the “Ready, Set, Go” evacuation guideline.

The Bureau of Land Management Spokesperson Dolores Garcia said the blaze has now grown to somewhere between 1,000 acres and 1,500 acres.

“Three large air tankers and three single-engine air tankers were being prepped for use to help with containment,” Garcia said.

Go here, to keep up with the progression of the fire.