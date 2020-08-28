Flag-waving at protests allowed, but rules apply to the poles — VIDEO

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — County officials and Las Vegas police say social media posts have incorrectly stated that flag-waving at protests is against the law, so they have teamed up to create a video (above) to set the record straight.

In fact, safety concerns have been raised over flag poles that could be used as weapons, and the county actually has rules about those poles.

The video came in response to calls from the organizers of a “No Mask Nevada” protest planned Saturday at Sunset Park. Organizers had reached out to Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft to change the rules because many people intend to wave flags at the protest.

The group’s protest a week ago prompted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers to ask protesters to remove flags. No Mask Nevada produced this image to make their point:

A county statement says: “Recently some information was circulated that the LVMPD was intending to limit and or prohibit the American Flag from being waved during a protest. Nothing could be further from the truth. Metro supports the waving of our flag and all that it represents.”

According to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa, county code specifies that flag poles can be:

Made of round wood no more than 1/2 inch or less thick

Made of rectangular wood no more than 1 inch thick or

Made of metal no more than 3/4 inches thick

Made of hollow plastic no more than 3/4 inches thick

“There is NO LAW that restricts your right to wave flags. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recognizes the rights of all people to peacefully assemble and protest. It is Metro’s commitment to ensure the safety of the people protesting, those counter-protesters, our officers and the public at large,” a county statement said.