Flag raising ceremony at Allegiant Stadium to be held in honor of 9/11 victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials, local emergency responders and the Las Vegas Raiders are coming together Friday, September 11, to hold a flag-raising ceremony at Allegiant Stadium. The ceremony will be held in honor of the almost 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

The ceremony is happening at the Ford Plaza near Allegiant Stadium.

Representatives from 16 Southern Nevada emergency response agencies will take part in the ceremony.

The event starts at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to be finished by 7 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you are encouraged to watch the event online.

You can watch the flag raising ceremony on the official Clark County Facebook page.