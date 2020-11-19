‘FixIt Clark County’ reporting tool launched for residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How often have you seen something not quite right in your neighborhood, but did not know who to contact to address it? You will be happy to know there’s now a way to report “quality-of-life” issues.

Clark County launched a new reporting tool Wednesday. It is an app called “FixIt Clark County,” where you can not only report a complaint, but track progress being made about that complaint through the app.

Let’s say you are upset with potholes, graffiti, streetlight issues or perhaps it is something along the lines of short-term rentals in your neighborhood, homeless camping out nearby, even neighborhood businesses or restaurants not following COVID-19 protocols.

All you have to do is go to the Clark County website and click on ” FixIt Clark County,” where you can tap on the problem you want to report.

You can also simply download the app.

Commissioners say this is the most convenient way for people to report an issue and track its progress.

Neighbors can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about the issues reported and follow the progress of all the requests.

Commissioners say residents are the eyes and ears in the community, and they need your help identifying matters that need resolving.