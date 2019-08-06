Fixing roads one goal as Clark County commissioner looks to put safety first

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft will propose forming of a 12-person traffic safety commission. The move comes as officials learn that 146 people have died on Nevada roads this year — 100 in Clark County.

The numbers are down by 22% year to date, but it’s a problem that isn’t going away.

“This is going to be a group of experts and community activists who will have a one year deadline to work towards solving, solving this problem, saving lives, preventing accidents, fixing our roads,” Naft said.

Naft says cities, counties, and state officials need to work together.

He pointed out that the nearly 22,000 crashes in 2018 within Metro Police’s jurisdiction happened at only 5,171 intersections.

Another concerning stat: 46 pedestrians have died statewide so far — 31 in Clark County.

If his proposal for a safety commission is approved, they’ll be accepting applications from people wishing to join over the next two weeks.

The first meeting could be held within a month.

“We’re going to start at the way streets are designed and engineered, constructed, built, and then we’re gonna go all the way through the process to how streets are enforced by our police departments,” Naft said.

Erin Breen, Director of the Vulnerable Road Users Project at UNLV, says it also comes down to drivers paying attention.

In October of 2018, a 25-year-old mother, Fatima Ahmadi, and her 4-year-old son died after being struck by a car on East Katie Avenue near Maryland Parkway, just south of the Boulevard Mall.

They were in a marked crosswalk that had been painted just a few months before the crash.

“On my way home, I look at those pavement markings and this was really a hard one for me,” Breen said. “They were legally in the crosswalk. They had made it almost all the way across the stree when a driver who wasn’t paying attention struck them.”

Breen said the county is working to install flashers at the crossing.



