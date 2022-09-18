LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East Lake Mead Boulevard and west of North Nellis Boulevard.

A police source said all of the wounded are in critical condition, and three are expected to survive. Two people were in surgery on Sunday afternoon.

The source said a person is in custody.

About 100 people were at the party, police said.