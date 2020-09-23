Five-time convicted felon sentenced to prison for unlawful possession of a firearm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A five-time convicted felon was sentenced Monday to three years and four months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and threatening his girlfriend’s life with the firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Bryson Lamar Williams, a 34-year-old from Las Vegas, pleaded guilty on June 24, 2020, to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Williams to three years of supervised release.

Williams is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for Attempted Grand Larceny Auto; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Attempted Possession of Stolen Property; Possession of a Firearm by an Ex-Felon; and Attempted Ownership or Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

According to court documents, on October 12, 2019, Williams entered his girlfriend’s apartment, where she lived with her two children. Williams retrieved a .40 caliber pistol he had been storing in the closet. He exited the apartment, fired several shots in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and then re-entered the residence to reload the firearm. While in the apartment, he threatened his girlfriend with the firearm, stole her phone, and stated: “If you let anyone know, or call the police then you already know what’s gonna’ happen and everyone’s gonna’ get killed.” Williams attempted to flee and, shortly afterwards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested him.

This case resulted from an investigation by the ATF with assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Clarkson prosecuted the case.

“Working closely with our law enforcement partners, one of our office’s top priorities is reducing the threat of gun violence in our communities by prosecuting felons who illegally possess firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “This case helps illustrate the impact that the Department of Justice seeks to achieve through Project Veronica, which is providing new resources to curb domestic and sexual violence in Nevada, including gun crimes.”

This case was brought as part of Project Veronica, an initiative that the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada launched in August 2020. Project Veronica brings together law enforcement agencies, tribes, victims of domestic violence, and local and state government within Nevada to curb domestic violence and sexual violence.

Project Veronica is named in honor of a local victim of domestic violence named Veronica Caldwell. In 2015, Veronica lost her life at the hands of her husband, who also shot and killed Veronica’s daughter Yvonne and her daughter’s boyfriend.