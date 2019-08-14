Five people displaced after downtown house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters responded to the 800 block of North 20th Street at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, after fire dispatchers received several 9-1-1 calls that a house was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming from a one-story, wood-frame house; it appeared to be at the rear of the house. Firefighters found the fire in a bedroom; they had the bulk of the fire out a few minutes after arrival.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom. It caused $25,000 damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The fire displaced three adults, two children and three dogs. The American Red Cross is assisting.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.