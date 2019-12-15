Five officers identified in officer-involved shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The officers involved in the OIS from December 12 have been identified by Henderson police. Sgt. Kevin Abernathy, Officer Chad Burgess, Officer Chad Casey, Officer Jesse Hehn and Officer Daniel Medrano were involved according to officials.

All five of the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Prior to the shooting, officers were conducting a traffic stop on a blue Suzuki motorcycle. A male driver and a female passenger were riding the motorcycle. During the stop, police investigation revealed that the motorcycle’s license plate had been altered and the bike was reported stolen so back-up was called.

One of the occupants of the motorcycle pointed to a male standing outside of a nearby home and told police he was the owner of the vehicle. Police officers approached the home, when according to the statement, the man, now identified as 42-year-old Daniel Thornburg attempted to run away.

Thornburg fled to the rear of the home, where there was an exchange of gunfire with police. The suspect was hit and later transported to an area hospital. At last check, Thornburg was in critical condition.

This is still an active investigation.