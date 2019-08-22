Five months later, parents still worry about traffic near middle school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Almost five months after 12-year-old Jonny Smith was hit and killed while walking home from school, parents say traffic near Faiss Middle School is still a major concern.

There are still flowers, teddy bears and a cross near the street. It’s a somber reminder of what happened in March.

The closest crosswalk to where Smith was hit is about a quarter of a mile away at Fort Apache and Maule Avenue.

To this day, there are still students who jaywalk.

“You can see a little fear in the kids eyes when they cross the street,” one parent said.

Parents have demanded additional crosswalks and cross guards near Arby avenue on Fort Apache. After a traffic study was completed in May, county officials said a new traffic signal will be installed next summer. But, nothing else will be done before then.

“It’s crazy. Drivers are just going down, flying down that street like it’s 50-60 mph,” said Sally Johnson.

Almost 30,000 cars travel through the intersection every day.

“They should be able to go to a cross walk and cross, press the button and be safe, instead of having to cross wherever they did,” another parent said.

Parents hope something will be done before it’s too late.