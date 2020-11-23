Five Las Vegas valley businesses cited, fined for COVID-19 violations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five citations carrying penalties for Las Vegas valley businesses were announced by the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) on Monday.

As Nevada OSHA adjusts its enforcement to reflect the three-week “pause” ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the state said it would be paying closer attention to Carson City, Churchill, Washoe and Elko counties — areas with the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population.

The citations and fines issued last week and announced today:

Las Vegas Basketball Center LLC

7350 Prairie Falcon Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Penalty: $3,643

Violation summary: The business held close-contact competition basketball games at their facility involving players and referees

7181 Hualapai Way, Suite 130-92, Las Vegas, NV 89166

Penalty: $3,643

Violation summary: Employees officiated close-contact competition basketball games at the Las Vegas Basketball Center facility.

3717 Bay Lake Trail, Suite #101, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Penalty: $7,808

Violation summary: Failure to social distance during breaks and during company meetings

2730 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Penalty: $3,643

Violation summary: Customers not wearing face coverings, players were not social distancing during scrimmage, and the employer was not utilizing an approved disinfectant from EPA list

7180 Dean Martin Drive, LAS VEGAS, NV 89118

Penalty: $8,675

Violation Summary: Employees were observed not wearing face coverings and not social distancing

DIR is urging businesses to reach out for assistance with adjustments to mandated workplace health and safety measures by calling 1-877-4SAFENV.

Agency officials monitor and enforce compliance through in-field observations and through investigations opened in response to complaints and referrals filed with OSHA.

A single business — a restaurant in Sparks — was out of compliance in the 251 initial investigations reported for the week of Nov. 16-22. Statewide, initial investigations are finding a compliance rate of 89 percent — 88 percent in Southern Nevada, and 91 percent in Northern Nevada.

During follow-up observations, only one out of 158 businesses were out of compliance — a grocery store in Eureka. Statewide, follow-up observations are finding a compliance rate of 96 percent — 93 percent in Southern Nevada and 97 percent in Northern Nevada.

In addition to field observations, Nevada OSHA responds to complaints from employees and referrals from the public regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices. Of the 4,902 complaints received, 28 percent of the complaints concern general retail followed by 17 percent for restaurants and bars, 8 percent about medical facilities, 6 percent concern casinos and gaming and 5 percent about grocery stores.

Additional complaint data is available on the Division’s observation and complaint data dashboard. A link to the dashboard can be found on the homepage of the Division’s website http://dir.nv.gov.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.