Five Cinemark Las Vegas movie theaters reopening next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cinemark will reopen five Las Vegas movie theaters next week as the company tests its readiness for opening all of its theaters across the country.

Only a select number of theaters across the country will open on Friday, Aug. 14. The theaters in Las Vegas that will open are:

Century Orleans 18 and XD

Century 16 Suncoast

Century 18 Sam’s Town

Century 16 Santa Fe and XD

Century 16 South Point and XD

According to a news release, Cinemark said the reopenings are an “expansion of the company’s test-and-learn process, which is instrumental in defining the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology, as it prepares for the comprehensive opening of its U.S. circuit.”

The theaters are offering “Comeback Classic” films at a cost of $5 for adults and $3 for children. Moviegoers can also book private watch parties, limited to 20 guests, for $99.

Cinemark sais all locations will reopen with “greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.”

Tickets go on sale Friday evening (Aug. 7) at this link.