Five CCSD principals named region associate superintendents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five principals have been named associate superintendents, bringing changes to each region of the Clark County School District for the 2020-2021 school year.

Each region is led by a region superintendent and three school associate superintendents, who provide leadership and supervision to principals, guiding schools toward CCSD goals in the district’s five-year strategic plan, Focus: 2024.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced the changes on Monday, a week ahead of the start of classes.

The new appointments are:

REGION 1: Dr. James Kuzma, current principal of Rancho High School

Scarlett Perryman, current principal of Frank F. Garside Junior High School

Barry C. Bosacker, current principal of C. P. Squires Elementary School

Mikie Young, current principal of Keith C. and Karen W. Hayes Elementary School

Dr. Reece Oswalt, current principal of Lois and Jerry Tarkanian Middle School

“Our staff is our greatest resource in ensuring our students receive a quality education,” Jara said. “These individuals demonstrate strong instructional leadership skills and have decades of experiences leading extraordinary schools. Our students will directly benefit from their talent and dedication.”

Funds were redistributed from the central office to staff these positions directly supporting schools, according to a CCSD statement.