FITNESS WEEK: Bianca Holman shares tips on how she navigates a plant-based diet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All week, we are talking with your favorites 8 News Now Anchors about topics of interest in the Las Vegas valley.

This week’s theme is fitness. Watch our little “Chit Chat” with Bianca Holman as she details how she navigates the day, choosing a plant-based food for her diet.

If you are thinking of starting a plant-based diet, Bianca recommends starting small.

You don’t have to throw out all the meat and dairy products in your refrigerator to transition to a plant-based diet, you can “ease into it.” There are alternatives for milk, butter, and meat that will help you on your journey.

Bianca calls herself a “flexitarian” because she does indulge in non-plant-based foods from time to time, but encourages healthy habits and getting creative to feel good and make healthier food choices.

If you are curious about eating plant-based, watch the above video and follow her on social media as she documents her journey.

Here is a list of some of Bianca’s favorite restaurants, including a blog full of delicious recipes.

VEGAN RESTAURANTS

Tacotarian, 1130 S Casino Center Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (Located in Downtown Las Vegas)

Garden Grill, 7550 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 8, Las Vegas, NV 89128 (Try the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich)

PLANT-BASED FOOD BLOG

Vegans Baby by Diana Edelman (A blog where you can learn more about the vegan lifestyle and discover more plant-based food options.)

“You’re going to fall off the wagon a little bit, but you can always get back on,” Bianca says.

Be sure to tune in at 6 a.m. each day this week on Channel 8 to join the conversation on eating well and staying active.