LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Buff Hollywood stars, combat sports headliners and fitness models are finding big money on Instagram, and a marketing study of the Top 20 #fitfluencers reveals who might be cashing in the most.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tops the list, with estimated earnings per Instagram post of $767,196, according to comparethemarket.com. The company’s research indicates The Rock could haul in about $39.9 million for just one post a week for an entire year.

Entertainer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attends the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In second, MMA star Conor McGregor could get $115,569 per Instagram post, and in third is Russian MMA celebrity Khabib Nurmagomedov at $85,991.

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather is next at $72,379 per post, and model Mia Khalifa comes in at $71,005.

The Top 20 are below:

(Courtesy comparethemarket.com)

The study estimated the potential earnings based on each account’s number of followers and engagement rate. The Rock has a whopping 289 million followers.

“With so many of us consuming fitness content on Instagram, it’s no wonder that a lot of celebrities are cashing in on fitness posts – and for some people, they’ve turned it into a full-time job,” according to the study’s authors. Compare the Market is an Australian insurance company.

“Over the lockdowns, online fitness influencers gained a whole new appreciation as people looked to keep fit with limited access to gyms and workout facilities. However, although fitness influencers are a great source of motivation for many, you should always make sure to consult with a qualified professional before taking any health advice,” said Compare the Market’s Anthony Fleming.

Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Shy McGrath/WireImage,)

Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Cares & We 2 Matter Fundraiser on Dec. 5, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and NFL player Antonio Brown look on after the game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at FTX Arena on March 15, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Connections to Las Vegas are plentiful, with many of the #fitfluencers frequent visitors for work or play. Mayweather — currently promoting online betting for March Madness on his Instagram — and Mike Tyson (No. 9 at $42,796) own homes here. Tyson appeared at Resorts World in October when a statue of him was put in outside a Mulberry Street Pizzeria. A 2014 video shot in the desert outside of Las Vegas features Michelle Lewin (No. 10, $38,499)

So if you have fame, fortune and fitness, don’t ignore the potential for a little more income.