‘Fit 2 You’ is mobile gym that brings workouts to fitness lovers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the start of the pandemic, many fitness lovers in the Las Vegas Valle have stopped making the commute to the gym. A lot of them are working out at home on their own or looking for more options.

The owner of “Fit 2 You” has a concept of brining the gym to you! According to Robby Hedden, the CEO of “Fit 2 You”, the mobile gym offers fitness at your convenience, where ever you want.

[I] “make it convenient for the client and make it a fun experience,” Hedden said. Hedden started “Fit 2 You” right before the pandemic shut everything down, but unlike other businesses taking a hit, he says the pandemic has actually helped him grow his business.

“It definitely helped for sure because a lot of people felt safe in a one-on-one setting whether it was at a park or a house; it was a little more controlled,” according to Hedden.

Hededen’s mobile gym is packed with different equipment, and another perk is that those working out won’t have to wait for equipment to free up like they would at a busy gym.

Robby Hedden, CEO of Fit 2 You works out with client in park.

Hedden says Fit 2 You is also convenient for busy parents who need to keep a watchful eye on their kids while obtaining their fitness goals.

Those interested in Fit 2 can try it, but you have to sign up in advance.

“They can check on their kids every few minutes. I have one lady where I train her and her husband, and she just puts a high chair for her baby,” Hedden said.

One of Heddenm’s clients, John Freeman, says this erases his gym commute.

“He would just go to my house; we would just train in my backyard or garage,” Freeman said. “The workouts are very short and fun and high intensity. They require a lot of thinking.”

It’s at your convenience wherever you want, but it comes at a hefty price: Training sessions start at $110 for each of the six sessions.

If you would like the mobile gym at your doorstep, go here.