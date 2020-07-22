Fiscal year 2020-21 real property tax bills being mailed out

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Las_vegas_skyline_houses_smog_2_700_1469464326888.jpg

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0068.JPG

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Property owners across the Las Vegas valley should be expecting property tax bills in their mail soon. The Clark County Treasurer’s Office is currently in the process of mailing out tax bills for more than 790,000 parcels in the county.

Taxes for the fiscal year are due on the third Monday in August, but may be paid in four installments if the taxes exceed $100. The installment dates for the fiscal year are as follows:

  • First Installment                                  Monday, August 17, 2020      
  • Second Installment                             Monday, October 5, 2020       
  • Third Installment                                 Monday, January 4, 2021      
  • Fourth Installment                               Monday, March 1, 2021         

Installments can be played prior to due dates. To avoid late payment penalties, installments must be paid within 10 days of the due date.

If you are a residential property owner, you’re asked to verify that your tax cap percentage is correct. If it is incorrect, you can call the Clark County Assessor’s Office at (702) 455-3882.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taxpayers are encouraged to pay taxes using the new online service, or over the phone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories