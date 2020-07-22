Fiscal year 2020-21 real property tax bills being mailed out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Property owners across the Las Vegas valley should be expecting property tax bills in their mail soon. The Clark County Treasurer’s Office is currently in the process of mailing out tax bills for more than 790,000 parcels in the county.

Taxes for the fiscal year are due on the third Monday in August, but may be paid in four installments if the taxes exceed $100. The installment dates for the fiscal year are as follows:

First Installment Monday, August 17, 2020

Second Installment Monday, October 5, 2020

Third Installment Monday, January 4, 2021

Fourth Installment Monday, March 1, 2021

Installments can be played prior to due dates. To avoid late payment penalties, installments must be paid within 10 days of the due date.

If you are a residential property owner, you’re asked to verify that your tax cap percentage is correct. If it is incorrect, you can call the Clark County Assessor’s Office at (702) 455-3882.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taxpayers are encouraged to pay taxes using the new online service, or over the phone.