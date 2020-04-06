FirstMed Health and Wellness Centers offers Telehealth ‘virtual’ appointments for low income families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — FirstMed Health and Wellness Center is offering TeleHealth appointments and clinic hours for low income families in the Vegas community.

The digital appointments are offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Telehealth services include check-ups for primary care and psychiatry, monitoring, recommendations, prescriptions, assessments, therapy sessions and counseling.

In person appointments are only offered on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two of their locations; one located at 400 Shadow Lane and the other at 3343 South Eastern Avenue.

FirstMed provides primary care on a discounted fee basis to those who are uninsured, undocumented or are covered by Medicaid.

Interested parties can call (702) 731-0909 to set up a TeleHealth appointment. Be sure to have your insurance information ready.