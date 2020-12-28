First woman to lead MountainView Hospital taking over on Jan. 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MountainView Hospital has a new leader — the first woman to serve as CEO in MountainView’s 24-year history.

Julie Taylor will take over on Jan. 4, after serving as CEO of HCA’s Alaska Regional Hospital for seven years, according to a news release from MountainView.

MountainView is a 425-bed acute care hospital at U.S. 95 and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley.

Taylor brings 35 years of experience in health care and nursing, including more than 20 years in executive leadership roles.

“Taylor’s relentless focus on culture and the importance of ensuring a supportive leadership structure” have contributed to the growth and reputation of Alaska Regional Hospital, according to the news release.

She has served in previous executive roles in Idaho and Aurora, Colorado.

Taylor holds Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Nursing, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served as Alaska’s state regent since 2016.