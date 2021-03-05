First week of CCSD hybrid learning complete; 8 staff members test positive for COVID-19 districtwide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday marks the end of the first week of hybrid learning for some students in the Clark County School District (CCSD). Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says he is confident the first week went smoothly, but we have learned about eight positive COVID-19 cases districtwide.

The cases were reported from the following schools:

Cyril Wengert Elementary School

Eva G. Simmons Elementary School

David M. Cox Elementary School

Fay Galloway Elementary School

Joseph E. Thiriot Elementary School

Dean Petersen Elementary School

Don and Dee Snyder Elementary School

Earl N. Jenkins Elementary School

Families were notified so children would quarantine.

Assistant School Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell says some of the staff members were working remotely, and some were back on school campuses for hybrid learning.

“With preparation and planning, we have strict protocols in place, and we were able to implement those and give direction to the school and communicate with our parents and our families,” said Larsen-Mitchell.

The district reports that 54% of students are participating in full-time distance learning. Hybrid learning is now offered for Pre-K through third grade.

On March 22, it will be offered for grades six, nine and 12.

That expands on April 6 for grades seven, eight, 10 and 11, and all students Pre-K through grade five can return to the classroom full time.

School leaders say they will still have to follow social distancing rules.

So, some students will not be able to return to the classroom if the demand is more than what they can accommodate. They will have to prioritize students. Students who have participated in hybrid learning will have a leg up.